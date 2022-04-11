The Reno City Council voted to launch a program aimed at helping eligible low-to moderate income homeowners.
At a special meeting Monday, council approved a $200,000 Grant Agreement with Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada (RTNNV) to manage the new program.
A City of Reno press release said, "The funds will help Reno homeowners repair a minimum of 22 homes for households at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). This Neighborhood Renewal Program aligns with the City of Reno Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) division’s strategic goal to keep and improve affordable housing units."
“I’m incredibly excited to see another affordable housing program move forward in the City of Reno,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “This particular program is special, because it’s going to allow us to assist Reno residents who are already established here, but just need a little extra help to improve their current living conditions.”
"Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is honored to be given this opportunity to assist Reno's low-to-moderate income homeowners with home repairs to allow them to age in place,” said Katie Pace, Executive Director of RTNNV. “Home preservation is vital not only for the homeowners, but for long-term housing affordability concerns in our community.”
The resolution and grant agreement with RTNNV will use Council room tax funds designated for affordable housing projects to help eligible low- and moderate-income homeowners make health and safety repairs, mitigate blight, and allow seniors to age in place while addressing building and health code violations. This is a continuation of a program that began in 2017 and has helped with maintenance and upkeep of 12 homes so far in the Reno community.
Reno City Councilmember, Oscar Delgado said, "It didn't only help the individual, the homeowner. It helped the community, because as you see, started to see those homes get back to life and have a new life opportunity change, and it was kinda this it was an awakening to that community."
View the staff report or presentation for more information, including eligibility requirements and type of repair services that will be offered.
To apply for the program, contact RTNNV by calling 775-395-9808.
(The City of Reno contributed to this report)