A flood advisory is up for areas including Reno down through the Carson Valley and the mountain areas.
Look for heavy rain below 8,000' Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Melting snow will cause creeks and streams to rise and minor flooding of low lying areas is possible.
A wind advisory is also up for the region, with 40 to 60 mph gusts possible through Friday morning.
Plan on wet roads for the evening and morning commutes and chain controls in the higher elevations.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest winter road conditions.