On June 29, 2022, detectives with the RPD Robbery Homicide Unit made an arrest in this case.
A juvenile male was arrested for the following charges:
- Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony)
- Discharging a Firearm in a Vehicle (Felony)
- Destruction of Evidence (Gross Misdemeanor)
Further developments will be posted here.
------------------------------------------------
Reno Police are investigating the weekend shooting death of a teen as a homicide.
Police say 18-year-old Alexander Sanabria died after arriving at Renown hospital with a gunshot wound, Saturday around 2:15 a.m.
Detectives are currently investigating the homicide but do not believe this was a random act or that the public is in any danger.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Sgt. Silver at 775-691-5036.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.