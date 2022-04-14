A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after he allegedly violated his lifetime parole supervision.
Authorities say 51-year-old Robert Gupton was arrested Thursday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a cyber tip about someone sending possible child sexual abuse material.
Authorities say once Gupton was identified as a suspect, he was arrested and booked into the Washoe County jail on one count of possession of visual pornography of a person under 16, a felony, and one count of lifetime supervision sex offender violation, a felony.
Authorities say in 2004, Gupton pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.
Gupton was sentenced to prison and lifetime parole supervision should he be released from prison. Gupton was released from prison in 2014 and began lifetime supervision by The Nevada State Police Division of Parole and Probation.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)