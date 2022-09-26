Police say a 17-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in northwest Reno early Monday morning.
The incident happened after 7:30 a.m. on 7th Street just west of Stargaze Way off of Robb Drive near McQueen High School.
Police say the teen was hit by the car while in the middle of the crosswalk.
Police say the car kept going, but was later stopped, the driver identified as 40-year-old Holli Lee McCarthy was arrested.
Police say the teen suffered life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center.
A portion of 7th Street was closed but has since reopened.
The Major Accident Investigation Team was called out to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.