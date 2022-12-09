On Wednesday, December 8, 2022, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to advance the Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act, legislation that Senator Jacky Rosen (D- NV) joined Senator Todd Young (R-IN) in introducing.
This bipartisan legislation would put in place a robust mechanism to hold Russia accountable for the human rights abuses and crimes it has committed against the people of Ukraine.
“Russia’s unprovoked, horrific attack on Ukraine cannot go unanswered,” said Senator Rosen. “I am glad my legislation to hold Russia and Vladimir Putin accountable for their human rights abuses has advanced out of committee, and thank Senator Young for his leadership on this bipartisan bill. As we continue to stand with the people of Ukraine, I will work with my colleagues to advance it out of the Senate.”
The Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act would:
- Establish a congressional nomination process for human rights sanctions in Sec. 228 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA);
- Amend the Sense of Congress in Sec. 252 of CAATSA to solidify support for Ukraine and to further condemn the Russian Federation and its use of paramilitary organizations;
- Update U.S. policy to address individuals involved in/assisting in Russia’s forced relocation, detention, and filtration activities within Ukraine and in Russia;
- Require the annual State Department human rights report to include details on human rights abuses in Ukraine and details of forced relocation and detention by Russia; and
- Require a classified report to Congress on the scope of Russia’s war crimes, including abuses of human rights.