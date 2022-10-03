The Black Rock Field Office concluded the Calico Complex (complex) wild horse gather on September 30, 2022.
Approximately 863 excess wild horses were removed from public lands.
Approximately, 40 mares will be treated with fertility control and released back to the complex at a later date.
The purpose of the gather was to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the HMA, where there was not enough water to support the number of animals in the area, to prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands.
The gather was conducted in compliance with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.
Removing excess animals will enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Resource Advisory Council. In addition, by balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as mule deer, California bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, sage grouse, chukar partridge, coyote, bobcats, and various rodents.
The BLM says it transported the animals removed from the range to the Indian Lakes Wild Horse and Burro Off-range Corrals located in Fallon, Nevada, to be readied for the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Program.
Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.
Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at 2022 Calico Complex Wild Horse Gather | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov)