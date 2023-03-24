The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office is asking the public to provide input on a proposed Recreation Area Management Plan and associated environmental assessment for the Garnet Hill Recreation Area and Egan Crest trail systems.
The 30-day public scoping period begins Monday, March 27 and concludes Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
The field office is planning to improve the Garnet Hill Recreation Area and Egan Crest trail systems located about 10 miles west of Ely.
Improvements include upgrading roadways, enlarging existing trailheads, adding overnight campgrounds, and constructing signed motorized and non-motorized trails systems. All facilities and some trails would be ADA accessible. Funding for the capital improvement project is provided through Round 18 of the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.
“The BLM will also develop a Recreation Area Management Plan addressing how we manage and maintain the new recreation area. The same plan will address an anticipated increase in public visitation. We therefore want to engage local governments, key stakeholders, and resource users to ensure that we identify the public’s needs and desired outcomes,” John Miller, outdoor recreation planner for the BLM Bristlecone Field Office, said.
A public scoping meeting is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a presentation at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Bristlecone Convention Center, 150 Sixth Street, in Ely, Nev. To attend the meeting virtually, go to http://bit.ly/3IXvgvb
Submit written comments to the BLM Bristlecone Field Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301, Attn: Garnet Hill RAMP. Comments may be submitted electronically at blm_nv_ely_ghra@blm.gov Comments must be received by April 26, 2023.
(Bureau of Land Management)