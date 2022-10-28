The Sparks Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting from earlier this month.

Police say the suspect entered the public entrance of the police department building around 2:38 a.m. on October 18.

They say he showed a gun to civilian staff who were working in the records division, parking lots and employee entrances about 18 times over the course of 20 minutes.

The building security footage shows around 22 minutes later the man firing a shot into the air, while hiding behind some bushes.

Police say staff were moved to a secure location as officers arrived and used a loud speaker to negotiate with the suspect.

Authorities say 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks was shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department.

Thorpe died on scene.

Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired at him.

The Reno Police Department is now investigating this case, as part of normal procedure when an officer-involved shooting occurs.

When the investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Washoe County District Attorney's Office for review.

** Note: The below video may be disturbing to some viewers.