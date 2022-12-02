Due to all the snow recent storms have supplied, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area (BWRA) on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Bridgeport Ranger District will be opening for snowmobiling on Saturday, Dec.3, 2022.
Permits are required for each person/snowmobile entering the BWRA.
They are free and can be obtained online at Bridgeport Avalanche Center - Bidgeport, CA. Self-issued permits are also available at the People’s Gate kiosk.
Dangerous avalanche conditions continue as unstable snowpack exists at all elevations and can easily be triggered by individuals, so officials are asking the community to be cautious as you head out. Use good assessment skills and give yourself a wide safety margin as human triggered as well as natural avalanches remain likely.
Please wait until roads open before travelling to trailheads. Be sure to have a partner and remain mindful of changing surface conditions, including what types of terrain to avoid.
For the latest about Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area’s weather, snow and avalanche conditions, please visit the Bridgeport Avalanche Center’s website at: Bridgeport Avalanche Center - Bidgeport, CA
For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit Bridgeport Avalanche Center - Bidgeport, CA