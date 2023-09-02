Officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Pershing County Sheriff's Office have closed the Gate Road entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the festival. They're asking anyone planning on driving in, to turn around and go home.
The BLM says the amount of rain in the last 24 hours was so heavy that cars on the Playa cannot move at all.
More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough for cars to enter the event grounds.
Pershing County Deputies and Rangers are helping get people out of the Playa.
Organizers are telling attendees that they should not drive their vehicle or bike around, and are being told to hunker down until the weather passes.
The Burning Man Traffic Twitter account posted the following:
Do not drive your vehicle. Do not ride your bike, do not push your bike around. Remain where you are. Secure structures and belongings in your camp. Don’t operate generators or other electrically powered instruments that are standing in water. Cover or secure anything electrical.
—@bmantraffic, September 1, 2023, 5:12 p.m.
Check on your campmates and neighbors to make sure they’re ok, and help them as needed. Take advantage of a moment of calm to connect with campmates and hunker down. Stay safe!