The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says two California men have been sentenced in separate drug trafficking cases.
42-year-old Alan Ybarra-Rojas was sentenced to 20 years.
He'll be eligible for parole after eight years - he was convicted of having almost three pounds of fentanyl pills along with 16 grams of cocaine.
The DA says Ybarra-Rojas ultimately pleaded guilty to trafficking of a Schedule II controlled substance.
And 64-year-old Gary Biagi was also sentenced to two decades and will be eligible for parole after six years.
He was convicted of selling methamphetamine and had three pounds of it when he was arrested at the Peppermill in October of 2020.
The DA says Biagi also pleaded guilty, to trafficking of a Schedule I controlled substance.