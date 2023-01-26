January 26, 2023:
Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is back open!
This evening, one day ahead of their projected ETO, South Lake Tahoe Caltrans crews finished cleaning up the road.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Caltrans is reminding motorists that the section of State Highway 89 around Emerald Bay remains closed for snow removal operations. The department is targeting Friday to reopen the highway.
After record snowfall from recent storms buried the highway, Caltrans’ South Lake Tahoe area maintenance crew began the arduous task of clearing the snow with blowers, graders and plows.
Crews encountered slides at multiple locations, one as high as 50 feet tall and 300 feet long, and six others between 25- and 30-feet tall.