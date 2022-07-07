The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners approved the canvass of the recount vote on Thursday.
The official request for the recount, made by gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert, was received on June 28th.
Clark County also announced its canvass recount result on Thursday.
In both counties, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was declared the winner of the Republican race in last month's Primary.
The final cost for the recount in Washoe County was $9,082.17 - Gilbert previously stated that he would pay for a statewide recount.
By a unanimous vote - Commissioners canvassed (certified) the Primary Election recount. The results now go to the @NVSOS.@JoeLombardoNV received 57,808 votes, 8 less than original count.@joeygilbertinc received 29,468 votes, 7 less than original count.#Elections2022 🇺🇸🗳️ https://t.co/TlcDK4gpUK— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 7, 2022