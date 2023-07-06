This morning the Carson City Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a permit for a commercial meat processing facility, Carson Valley Meats, to start construction.
The Board denied to appeal the Carson Judicial District Court's decision on June 16 of an approval to start building.
The proposed building of the slaughterhouse in Carson City had raised quite the controversy.
"This kind of facility is not wanted by most of the people in this community," said Dr. Jennifer Verive, Carson City Resident.
However, Carson City Mayor Lorie Bagwell says that just because they approve a permit, doesn't always guarantee construction will begin.
"Lots and lots of projects, we entitle them, we give them permission to build," Mayor Bagwell said. "[It] doesn't mean the actual project will come to fruition because then they have to go out and shop the financing. Right, sometimes based on interest rates and this or that they don't actually end up coming to completion."
Carson Valley Meats received the green light to start the building process off of Highway 50 and Detroit Road, right next to a Waste Management facility.
Some resident concerns are based on how close it is to residential areas, increased traffic, the value of property and other factors.
"It's not the kind of facility that we want in our city and our neighborhoods, maybe on the outskirts of town," Dr. Verive said. "This is Nevada, there's a lot of land out there."
"Another big concern is the mobile home community right there next door has a lot of children there and is this going to impact those children," said Lyn Hudgens, Carson City Resident. "Is there going to be a lot of noise next door? And if there was a spillage, is it going to go in our wellhead that supply's all the drinking water for this area?"
With some of the backlash from people about the facility, the mayor wants people to know there are conditions they gave Carson Valley Meats before approving the permit.
Some include noise and dust must stay on the property, hours of operation, and disposal of their product.
If the meat plant doesn't meet the agreement, then the city can take the permit away.
"If they don't comply with what they said, we can pull their permit and that's pretty big to spend that much money and then a year later you're not doing what you promised us, and we can take their permit," Mayor Bagwell said.
The mayor says she understands the concerns of residents in the area, but she is hopeful that they will come around to it.