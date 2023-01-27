Carson High Speech and Debate earned several top spots from the tournament at Damonte Ranch Jan. 13-14, where more than 12 schools and 159 students participated in the competition.
In novice informative speaking, Carson dominated finals, taking the majority of the top spots.
Mark Walther landed in 10th with his piece on running, Maxwell Gold finished in 9th with his piece on Jujitsu, Abby Luis and Lexie Olivia tied for 7th speaking on drug abuse and discrimination by police. Peter Woodbury took 5th explaining baseball pitches, McKenzie Merrell 4th speaking on the Castle Bravo nuclear test, Nasia Perkins finished 2nd with the topic of America’s invisible Hierarchy and Vivi Mellow claimed 1st teaching CPR.
In duo interpretation, Mason Tims and Penelope Truell finished 4th with their cutting of Jo Jo Rabbit, with Summer McGill and Pebble Wiggins grabbing 3rd performing The Presidential Debate by SNL.
Viviana Castro took 1st place in novice US extemporaneous speaking presenting on the ongoing covid pandemic, US economics and politics.
In the novice Big Question debate, Nidal Abdelhady and Vivi Mellow finished 3rd overall with the topic: Humans are primarily motivated by self-interest.
In the Lincoln Douglas debate, Viviana Castro placed 6th overall with the topic: Justice requires open borders for human migration.
Carson debaters also participated in the first round of the Lions Club Speaking competition. Viviana Castro, Mason Tims and Kyle Allen all spoke on how to find unity in polarizing times. Kyle Allen took the top spot and will move on to the next round.
The zone-level Student Speaker Contest will be held in the Ormsby Room in the Sheriff’s Office next to the Courthouse on Musser Street on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30