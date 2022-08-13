Corwin GMC/Buick/Cadillac of Reno and Reno Corvette Club hosted a check presentation on Wednesday in honor of Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF).
Together the two dealerships donated $8,420 to help benefit NNCCF.
The event was also attended by members of the Corvette Club and their cars for anyone who wanted to take pictures.
The donation was raised at the annual event; “Oil Changes for Charity” which was held by the two dealerships earlier in the spring.
The annual oil change event has been going on since 2012, but only since 2019 have the two dealerships incorporated a fundraising element.
This year, 36 cars received an oil change, and the event broke a record raising amount.
NNCCF is the only nonprofit in the region dedicated to helping local children and families affected by childhood cancer and has provided $6 million in direct financial assistance to local children battling cancer over the past 20 years.
Donations to NNCCF assist northern Nevada families by alleviating the financial and emotional burden of cancer treatments, travel costs, medical debt and loss of income.
For more information, you can visit www.nvchildrenscancer.org.