The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation hosted a day of service this morning for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, by spending the morning learning about wetlands at the Rosewood Nature Study Area. The volunteers collected harmful trash and debris around the nature study area to prevent it from doing further damage.
Matt Debray, the Communications Manager for the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation says "We're out here trying to restore it to it's natural wetland habitat, and that's something that's going to be ongoing for years to come."
With this day of service also comes other activities for this organization, such as guided hikes every month with their trails challenge, walks in parks with historic backgrounds and ecology lessons with a guided tour.
What better day to give back than on this national day of service.
Debray mentions "We have a pretty good mix of volunteers and American Core Service Members today. We've got about 65 to 70 people who came out to make today a 'day on' instead of a 'day off'. "
Another event also took place, the 24th Annual Caravan for MLK Jr.. The members of the caravan say they do it to honor the civil rights leader and keep his legacy alive.
Donald Gallimore Sr., a Member of the Reno Sparks NAACP says "The dream is opportunity for everyone."
Gallimore Sr. listened to MLK Jr. speak when he was just 12 years old. Today he says, there is still a lot of work to be done in America.
Gallimore Sr. tells us "We have to make sure that we have to teach our children and let them know they have a place in society."
Some members of the caravan say, back in the 50's and 60's when MLK Jr. was preaching, not everyone was ready for what he had to say.
Nnedi Stephens, a Candidate for the Public Office, District 13 says "We're ready to share a message for true equality for everyone, so it's important for us to pick up that legacy and more forward."
Stephens says, we need to make sure we're all able to participate in the American dream.
Stephens adds "I think it's important upon all of us to make sure that we're coming together, moving forward as a community and moving forward to make sure that everyone has the same access and equal opportunity."
One Sparks Council Member says the city has initiatives and equity and inclusion groups in place in police departments, but also the city itself to keep the conversation of equality alive for all.
Kristopher Dahir, a City Councilmen for the City of Sparks says "As long as we stay in the room and continue to talk, listen and try to look through each others eyes I think that is the key to this, we're going to grow, learn and we'll find ourselves at a better better better place."
Dahir also tells us, today is all about us stopping for a moment, looking around and valuing the person next to us.
Dahir adds "If you look at all the quotes, all the things Martin Luther King stood for it has to do with valuing you fellow man period."