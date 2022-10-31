More than 296,000 Nevadans have early voted in this year’s election.
That includes both mail-in and in-person turnout, as of October 29.
Within Washoe County, more than 62,700 residents have cast their ballots.
Early voting continues through this Friday, November 4th. Those interested in voting can register in person at any early voting site.
You can also register online through Election Day, November 8th.
If you want to learn more about candidates, we've put together an easy, one-stop-shop voter guide. See it here.