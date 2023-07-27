The City of Reno will host its final community meeting for the redistricting process where the public will get to view the final map options for how the wards will be divided up.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Reno City Council Chambers downtown - you can register to participate on the link at the end of this story.

The ultimate goal is to have the new boundaries adopted by Reno City Council by August 23, 2023 and provided to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters by September.

The City must transition to six wards in 2024.

Background:

On May 10, 2023, Council adopted the City of Reno redistricting principles and directed staff to move forward with the process, which includes a comprehensive community engagement strategy and working with an independent data analytics firm, FLOAnalytics, to prepare the ward boundary map options.

The transition from five to six wards is the result of state legislation signed into law during the 2017 Session of the Nevada Legislature. The Reno City Charter Committee, a citizen committee appointed by members of the Reno City Council and Nevada Legislature, recommended the change.

With this change, the at-large council seat will be eliminated.

(The City of Reno contributed to this report.)