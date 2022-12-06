Last month, Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested a Lincoln man who was in possession of child pornography content.
On November 30th, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives served an arrest warrant and a search warrant at a residence in Lincoln, due to an ongoing investigation.
Through the investigation, detectives learned 25-year-old Zachery Wilkendorf was in possession of numerous child pornography content.
Officials say Wilkendorf was a Tae Kwon Do instructor at a studio in Lincoln and offered at-home lessons to children.
Wilkendorf was located at the residence and arrested for possession of child pornography.
Based on Wilkendorf’s access to children and the child pornography in his possession, investigators are concerned there may be other victims who have yet to be identified.
You are asked to call the Placer County Sheriff's Office dispatch center if you suspect your child may be a victim of Wilkendorf: (530) 886-5375
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)