The Chateau at Gardnerville Senior Living celebrated a very special birthday recently. Mr. Richard Bell turned 101 on August 28.
Richard was born in 1921 in Alton, Illinois.
His career was as a sheet metal worker.
Richard has simple pleasures: He likes to spend time with his wife, Louise, and sit under the sun.
Richard and Louise got married on January 22, 1983.
Richard says the secret to longevity is good genes… It runs in the family!
Jessica Maidlow, Sales Director at The Chateau, says it is an honor to know him, care for him, and support him and Louise.