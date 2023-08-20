Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat from Tropical Storm Hilary, as current forecast models predict severe weather across the State of Nevada.
The emergency declaration follows Governor Lombardo’s decision to activate 100 Nevada National Guardsmen to Southern Nevada earlier this weekend.
Additionally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) deployed staff, including an Incident Management Team, to Nevada yesterday to further support the state’s response efforts.
Governor Lombardo released the following statement after the declaration:
“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency due to the imminent impact of Hurricane Hilary across the state. My administration will continue to work diligently with state, federal, tribal, and local partners in preparation and response to this severe weather event. Hurricane Hilary represents a serious threat to our communities, and once again, I implore all Nevadans to prepare for flooding, remain vigilant, and to follow all guidance from state and local emergency officials.”
The declaration of emergency from Governor Lombardo will enable the state and impacted counties and tribes to receive federal assistance as they work to protect residents and mitigate infrastructure damage from Tropical Storm Hilary.
Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo assisted in this story