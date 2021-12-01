CARSON CITY, NV – Tonight, Governor Sisolak hosted “Light the Menorah” event at the Governor’s Mansion where he was joined by members of Nevada’s Jewish community to come together and light the Menorah in observance of Hanukkah.
“As we continue our recovery from the pandemic and light the Hanukkah menorah together tonight, in-person, it is fitting that we also rejoice and reflect on the light within all of us that has continued to shine so brightly and carry us all during these challenging times,” said Gov. Sisolak. “The Jewish community in our State and throughout the world continues to remain strong and resilient and I could not be more grateful to have celebrated this special occasion with everyone here tonight.”
In 1980, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, leader of the Chabad movement, issued a directive encouraging menorah lightings in public places. With strong grassroots support from local communities and the backing of other Jewish organizations, the pace of such events picked up with Hanukkah celebrations around the world. This movement eventually made its way to Nevada, when Governor Guinn hosted the first Light the Menorah event in 2002 and has been a tradition carried on by every Nevada Governor since then.
The event was made possible through the contribution of community members and organizations including:
- Rabbi Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada
- Rabbi Cunin of Chabad Northern Nevada
- Sarah Cunin of Chabad Northern Nevada
- Mara Langer of Jewish Nevada
- Marc Picker, Jewish Nevada Northern Council Chair and Board Member