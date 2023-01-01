Heavy Snow Closes Roads and Makes for Dangerous Driving Conditions

All the snow the storm brought in yesterday, sure is pretty to look at but it makes driving a little more difficult.
Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to heavy snow packed on the streets, as crews are out working to clear them and make roads safer to drive on.
Lund Lane in between Wedekind Road and Northtowne Lane is closed.
NDOT is reporting Mt. Rose highway is open, after being closed this morning. Chains are required though.
I-80 over Donner Pass is open and chain-free but traffic is moving slow in that area, causing delays.
Driving on closed roads is not advised for your safety, due to the hazardous conditions. All roads should be driven with caution due to the snow still on the ground.