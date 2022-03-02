An inmate is back behind bars after he escaped the El Dorado County Jail last November.
Ruben Zavala Garcia was found in the Las Vegas area by the FBI on February 24th. He's currently awaiting extradition to El Dorado County Jail.
El Dorado County Deputies say he was originally in custody for multiple criminal charges to include domestic violence, violation of restraining order, false imprisonment, burglary, and a violation of probation.
They say Garcia was in custody on bail and had not been convicted or sentenced for his charges.
Deputies say Garcia escaped while performing supervised inmate worker duties outside of the jail facility.