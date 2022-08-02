Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday.
The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m.
It is now fully contained.
It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences.
Firefighters say the workers won't be cited in this case, but they add anyone charged for negligently starting a fire.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the Forest Service, BLM, Division of Forestry all helped with the fire.
#KinneyFire Update: 90% containment. No further spread as #TMFR @blmnv @HumboldtToiyabe fire crews mopped up and patrolled incident overnight. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gSi4l9dw7B— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 2, 2022
⚠️#TMFR and multiple fire units on scene on a brushfire in Kenny Ln. Details forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/r6u63eD94R— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 1, 2022