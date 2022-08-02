Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday.

The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. 

It is now fully contained. 

It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. 

Firefighters say the workers won't be cited in this case, but they add anyone charged for negligently starting a fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the Forest Service, BLM, Division of Forestry all helped with the fire. 