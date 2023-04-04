The Las Vegas Desert Dogs were in Carson City Tuesday for “Las Vegas Desert Dogs Day” at the Nevada Legislature.
Head Coach Shawn Williams, along with Desert Dog players Erik Turner, Joel Watson, Landon Kells, and Jackson Suboch spent time with legislators and had a brief lacrosse demo outside the Legislative Building.
Additionally, the team met with Governor Lombardo to present him with his very own Desert Dogs jersey.
Following their visit to the capital, the team traveled to Reno for a youth lacrosse clinic in partnership with High Sierra Lacrosse.
Following the clinic, players participated in a brief autograph session.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs were launched on June 21, 2021, as the 15th team in the NLL beginning play in December 2022.
The team is co-owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai. The team will play at Michelob ULTRA Arena located inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
