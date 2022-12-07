UPDATE:
Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor that died in a fatal crash last year, is now said to have been driving with a blood alcohol content level of nearly three times the legal limit. This is according to documents obtained by the investigative team at KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS 8 News Now.
KLAS says toxicology results showed Lee’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.218%, records showed. The legal limit is 0.08%.
Lee was driving a Dodge Caravan, which was carrying cases of alcohol, police said.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle both suffered minor injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY, NOV. 23, 2021:
We're learning more about the crash that killed Lee's Discount Liquor owner Kenneth Lee last week on U.S. 93A south of Wendover last Friday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol says a white 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was heading south, south of the Elko County mile marker 28 around 10:15 a.m. while at the same time a white Ford Super Duty pickup towing a flatbed trailer was heading north, north of the Dodge.
NHP says that's when the Caravan crossed over the centerline into the northbound lane, ahead of the Ford.
NHP says the Ford driver steered in the dirt shoulder in an attempt to avoid it but the left front of the Dodge sideswiped the left side of the Ford and then hit the trailer.
NHP says the Dodge driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the car while it rotated clockwise across the center lane into the southbound lane and went back into the northbound lane where it stopped.
Meanwhile, the Ford rotated the other direction and stopped between the lanes. The trailer broke loose from the impact and overturned in the dirt shoulder.
The Ford driver and passenger both suffered minor injuries.
The Dodge driver, 53-year-old Kenneth Lee died on scene.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Northern Command East 32nd fatal crash resulting in 37 fatalities for 2021.
