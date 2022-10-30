Reno Police, Nevada State Police, and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation to crack down on sideshow activity in Reno, on the nights of October 28 and 29, 2022.
On October 28, additional officers were patrolling when a sideshow occurred in the 1100 block of Trademark. When they got there, the participants fled the scene.
Traffic enforcement was underway through the evening, resulting in 33 traffic stops, 17 citations, four arrests for reckless driving, one child endangerment arrest, one arrest for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and two DUI arrests.
Five vehicles were also towed that night.
On October 29, a sideshow occurred in the 600 block of Innovation Drive while additional police officers were on patrol, but participants dispersed as they arrived on scene.
Traffic enforcement was happening at this time and through the rest of the night. This resulted in 42 traffic stops, 29 citations, and one DUI arrest.
The Reno Police Department, the Nevada State Police and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says, they "will continue their zero tolerance stance towards individuals who choose to engage in these dangerous and unlawful activities. Our focus will continue to emphasize the safety of the public and officers through enforcement efforts".
Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with further information can contact Reno Police at 775-334-2188. To remain anonymous, contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.