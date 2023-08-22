People going to Burning Man this week may hit some bumps in the road, perhaps even literally, as the rain has left behind a muddy playa.
In fact, Burning Man organizers are telling people to wait to travel to the playa ahead of the festival which starts Sunday.
Other than having to delay their plans to head up ahead of the big event, this is also forcing burners to re-book hotel rooms, stay longer in Reno, and work around new transportation schedules. But overall burners say that they are making the best of it.
Cristina Archila, burner, says, "And now the flood, the rain, the wait. It's going to be crazy we're going to go into this like funnel of everyone arriving at the same time. But meanwhile we're here in Reno, we're having fun, we're shopping locally, we're getting our hair done locally, we're talking to people, and we're making the best of it because that's what Burning Man is about."
Due to Hurricane Hilary's remnants, a driving hold has been put on the playa until noon tomorrow to allow it time to dry up and prevent uneven surfaces when vehicles drive through.
Eric baron, owner of Melting Pot and longtime burner, says that it's also slowing down build week, decreasing the amount of time people have to set up camp and put together all the major art structures that are part of the event.
Baron says, "People who are in transit, or they're locked and loaded for this is the day they're going in because they have a project or coordinating with their people, it definitely yeah I'm sure there are people who are held up in Reno for another 24 hours who didn't plan on it."
Baron tells us that some of the most important things to bring to this event are goggles, ear plugs, water, and lots of sunscreen. Burners are encouraged to take full advantage of the survival guide provided with their tickets.