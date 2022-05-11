On Tuesday, May 10, a correctional officer with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office (EDSO), Anthony Horne, arrived to work at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville when staff developed suspicion he may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.
A DUI investigation was conducted by deputies with EDSO and Horne was later arrested for driving under the influence of a drug.
During an arrest search of Anthony Horne, deputies located the suspected methamphetamine on his person.
Horne was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance, and bringing a controlled substance into a jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
(El Dorado County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)