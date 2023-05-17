The team behind the massive Tahoe Reno Industrial Center has its sights set on a new project; a 20,000-acre commercial/industrial development outside of Fernley. But the process to get it off the ground is a lot more complicated than just buying up the land.
The area is a literal checkerboard of land designations-- split between private ownership and BLM land. The layout is a holdover from the Civil War era, when the federal government used land grants to incentivize the construction of a railroad through Nevada. But the policy didn't work as intended, and more than 150 years later, the land is still empty, and virtually unusable.
It'll take an act of Congress to change that.
Nevada Representative Mark Amodei just introduced a bill in the House of Representatives, that could pave the way. It's called the Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act.
The bill would transfer ownership of federal land to six different counties and municipalities in Northern Nevada. The biggest parcel is in Lyon County: 12,085 acres, which would transfer to the City of Fernley. The city could then sell it to the TRI team or any other developer.
Along with that provision, the bill also has a long list of smaller projects, like cemeteries in Sparks and Pershing County, land for public parks, flood abatement projects, and conservation areas across Northern Nevada.
Here is a breakdown of the key provisions in the bill, provided by Rep. Amodei's staff:
To see the full text of the Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, click here. And to track its progress through Congress, click here.