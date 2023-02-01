Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) is piloting their first ever Junior Coach Program.
High schoolers or GOTR alumni, aged 16 through 18, who are interested in earning volunteer hours and strengthening their community involvement are encouraged to apply.
Junior Coaches will be mentored by a veteran GOTR Coach throughout the entirety of the season. The pilot program will span the length of the GOTR spring season, April 3rd through June 10th.
Junior Coaches will earn volunteer hours while teaching girls about friendship, confidence, and balance while creatively integrating physical activity. They will assist in lesson planning, disseminate group lessons and cheer GOTR girls on at their celebratory 5K on June 10.
This volunteer opportunity will give Junior Coaches the chance to learn about leadership, collaboration, community all while acting as a positive role model for GOTR girls. Similar to adult GOTR Coaches, Junior Coaches do not have to be enthusiastic about running.
All they need is the drive to support and inspire local girls. Junior Coaches will undergo the same National Coach Training used for adult GOTR coaches. To apply for the program, Junior Coaches can visit https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org/junior-coach.
Junior Coach applications and parental consent must be in by 11:59pm Friday, March 10.