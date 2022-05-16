Mammoth Mountain announced today that it will extend daily winter ski and snowboard operations into the month of June.
Mammoth previously announced that it would stay open through at least Memorial Day, the announcement today comes on the heels of several storm systems in April and May that dropped more than three feet of late season snow.
No closing date has been announced, with Mammoth set to continue operations as conditions allow. The Eastern Sierra resort is known for its excellent spring (and summer) snow and its commitment to keeping the lifts turning as long as possible.
As typical this time of year, all operations are currently based out of Main Lodge. Lift operations will continue to be based on conditions.
Mammoth’s Memorial Day Weekend festivities, including Ski/ Bike/ Golf and Mammoth Yacht Club are full steam ahead, setting up for an excellent late season.
Current base depths on the mountain are 18" at the Main Lodge and 42" at the Summit.
Snowfall for the season totaled 260" at the Main Lodge.
(BlueBirdCo assisted with this report)