My Hometown Heroes is asking the community to ante up for a great cause at its third annual poker tournament set for Saturday, November 5 at New West Distributing, 325 Nugget Ave #101 in Sparks.
Poker fans are invited to go all in and enjoy an evening of food, drink and fun with all proceeds of the night benefiting college-bound cancer survivors with scholarships for the 2023 school year.
“This event is a great opportunity to bring the community together for a significant cause,” said Danny Heinsohn, founder/executive director of My Hometown Heroes. “Every donation helps us further our mission to help bridge the gap between cancer and college, one scholarship at a time.”
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10.
Table sponsor opportunities are also available for $1,500 and $2,500.
Each ticket includes $3,000 in chips plus food and drink.
The first-place winner will take home a $500 prize, second place wins $250 and third place wins $125 plus commemorative hats for the final table.
Check-in begins at 5 p.m. and the tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Details and event registration at www.myhometownheroes.org/2022poker.