The Nevada State will be Joining Forces with other law enforcement agencies around Nevada for a Seatbelt Enforcement Event. The Click It or Ticket Event will take place from November 10, 2022 – November 30, 2022.
This Click It or Ticket Campaign aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the State of Nevada looking for seatbelt violations and educating the motoring public about seat belts and how significant they are during a vehicle crash.
As of October 2022, Nevada has had 315 fatalities, 67 of those being unrestrained motorists.
According to the National Highway Traffic & Safety (NHTSA) in 2017, there were a total of 10,076 unrestrained passengers and drivers who were killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55% of the vehicle occupants were killed at nighttime not wearing their seatbelts.
Law Enforcement agencies will be taking a no excuse approach to seat belt enforcement and will be issuing citations throughout the day and night.
More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.