At its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 11, the Reno City Council affirmed an appeal about future loud entertainment during weekends at the Glow Plaza in downtown Reno.
Council modified the decision, changing conditions to include an annual review and report for operations and a security plan which will include a process for staff to review events of any size and reimbursement of all city services required for the event, including public safety inspections, traffic mitigations, etc.
The updated operations and security plan that is required annually must be submitted after the annual report to Council and must be approved by the City Manager on an annual basis with the understanding that conditions are subject to modifications.
Residents at the meeting said they aren't against the Glow Plaza or the entertainment, but are worried the residential area nearby would be disturbed by late night events.