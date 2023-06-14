A Reno man will spend ten years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving more than 3,000 sexually explicit images and videos of children.
A district court judge this week also ordered 26-year-old Ryan Eley to pay $108,000 in total restitution: $68,000 in restitution to the 10 known victims, $5,000 in restitution under the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act of 2015, and $35,000 in restitution under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.
He also will get lifetime supervision after he's released and be required to register as a sex offender.
The DOJ says Eley pleaded guilty in March of 2023 to one count of receipt of child pornography.
Authorities say according to court documents and statements made by Eley, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded at least 12 CyberTips — pertaining to an IP address at Eley’s home — to law enforcement.
The DOJ says on August 4, 2020, law enforcement served a search warrant at Eley’s home and seized USB flash drives, an external hard drive, and a cell phone.
In total, the DOJ says over 2,700 child pornography images and over 400 child pornography videos were recovered from Eley’s electronic devices.
This case was investigated by the FBI, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparks Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Randolph J. St. Clair is prosecuting the case.
(The United States Department of Justice assisted with this report.)