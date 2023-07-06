Our Someone 2 Know just joined the A.M. news team here, as the new co-anchor of 2 News This Morning.
While Kyle Lowder is new to news, you may know him from his 23 years on daytime television - shows like “Days of Our Lives” and “Bold and The Beautiful”.
So, we asked - why the career change? And why Reno?
We caught up with Lowder on his first week and first step into the news-side of the broadcast business. A new career that includes writing and reading news stories - plus getting familiar on the anchor desk with some practice.
Kyle's story starts far east of here. "I grew up and moved to New York at four and all the way to senior of high school."
Home was Pleasantville, 30 miles north of Manhattan. “And then my parents started taking me and my brothers into the city to see Broadway shows.” Lowder loved them, and the acting bug – bit
“I think this is what I wanna do with my life.”
So, at 19 Kyle jumped in his car and drove to Los Angeles. “And when I got there, all the agents who showed interest in me, some of them wouldn't return my phone calls.”
And then a little luck and Lowder landed a spot on “Days of Our Lives”!
“Life change! And that was in July of 2000.”
Lowder played Brady Black for six years. “Then jumped from NBC over to CBS and did “Bold and The Beautiful”.
Plus - he can sing!
“I recorded an album both in English and Italian in Florence,” then toured Italy promoting the album. “I grew up a classically trained singer, I started when I was in middle school.”
There was even a one-year stint with the stage production “Rock of Ages” in Las Vegas.
So why give up the glamour and move to northern Nevada?
“The bottom line is, I came up here with my family.”
Specifically, his snowboard-loving soccer-playing daughter. “I got five years left before she graduates high school and goes off into the world and I don't want to be a visitor in her life.”
As for the news business, Kyle says those roots runs deep.
“My dad is a journalism major, University of Missouri, news was a huge part of our family, growing up watching it. I knew I wanted to make that transition at some point in time.”
That time is now - as Kyle Lowder joins the 2 News team as a reporter and morning anchor.
“I'm just so humbled a grateful to be here and I'm excited to get going.”
So, let's go! You can watch Kyle and the entire 2 News This Morning team every Monday through Friday 4:30 – 7:00 AM, on air and live-streaming.