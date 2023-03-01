Sparks Christian Fellowship, long standing partner agency of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, announced the addition of evening hours to their food pantry service.
Neighbors needing food assistance can now access food on Tuesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. at the pantry, located at 510 Greenbrae Drive in Sparks.
The pantry will continue to also offer services on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. People accessing the pantry are asked to use the business entrance on the Greenbrae Dr. side of the building.
“It has been a pleasure for Sparks Christian Fellowship to serve our community for so many years and now, to add evening pantry hours, is really exciting, said Ana Cribb, outreach coordinator for the church. “We are looking forward to watching it grow.”
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada found through the Feeding Our Community Survey, released this year, that one in every five people reported that hours of operation represent a barrier for them to access necessary food resources.