On Thursday, February 11, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced during a video statement from Carson City that the state would no longer require masks in public places, effective immediately.
Following his announcement people shared their reactions with 2 news.
"It seemed pretty drastic. One minute, you know, you need the N-95 and omicron is surging. Then all of sudden, oh! Masks are optional." said Kelsey Roth a Reno resident.
On social media critics have been saying, the Governor's decision was a political ploy. But other people say removing the mask requirement was just a matter of time.
Charlotte LaComb from Carson City said, "He seems to really understand what's going on behind the medical world, and the science behind the masking and not. So when he said that, I'm sure that wasn't a spur of the moment thing. I think he studied what was happening around the country and what was happening with the rate of infection."
Reno resident, Michael Addo added, ""Because we've seen a little bit of the slow down with the rate of infection, I thought maybe it's a good thing to do right now."
Several residents tell 2 News they will continue wearing their masks to be cautious.
Others say they'll bring one with them and use it when they feel it is necessary or if a business requires one.