Lyon County District Three Commissioner Tammy Hendrix, recently appointed by Governor Joe Lombardo, was sworn in during the Thursday, February 16 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Hendrix is a third generation Lyon County resident and served as Chair of the Lyon County Planning Commission since January 2019.
Deputy Public Guardian Debby Stevens was also recognized during the meeting for her unwavering dedication to service and advocacy for the residents of Lyon County.
The Board of Commissioners also:
- Appointed community members to the Debt Management Commission, Lyon County Fair Board, and the Mason Valley Mosquito Abatement Advisory Board.
- Moved to support Assembly Bill 63, Assembly Bill 68, and Assembly Bill 103 and to oppose Assembly Bill 92, Senate Bill 64, and Senate Bill 81 as written in the 82nd Nevada Legislature. The motion was made by Commissioner Wes Henderson and approved unanimously.
- Authorized the County Manager and Facilities Director to take steps necessary for Lyon County to operate the Stagecoach Community Center, including, but not limited to, notifying the present operator that Lyon County intends to terminate the lease and take over April 1, 2023.
- Approved the creation of two Building Inspector positions, one Plan Examiner position, and three vehicles to support the transition of the Building Department back to Lyon County from the current contract with DOWL LLC (Farr West Engineering).
- Approved an interlocal agreement between Lyon County and Lyon County School District for their continued joint use of the Smith Valley Library for the term of four years.
For additional information, you can visit their website here: Lyon County, NV - Official Website | Official Website (lyon-county.org)