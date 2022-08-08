A South Lake Tahoe man is behind bars accused of intentionally setting a house on fire this weekend.
Police and fire crews responded to the home just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to just the home.
Police say no one was inside the home, and no injuries were reported.
While on scene, police say they talked with a bystander, 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado who refused to leave the immediate area and kept interrupting fire services. As a result, Alvarado was arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail for obstructing and delaying an officer.
During a subsequent investigation, officers say they learned that Alvarado lived at the house involved in the fire.
On Sunday, arson investigators began investigating the origin of the fire. South Lake Tahoe Police Detectives also responded to begin an investigation.
Investigators say they established probable cause for Alvarado intentionally set the house on fire.
Investigators say they also had probable cause to believe Alvarado vandalized his neighbor’s vehicle.
Alvarado remains in El Dorado County Jail on three felony charges: obstructing an officer, arson of an inhabited dwelling, and vandalism. His bail is set at $200,000.