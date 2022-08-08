Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms Return with Heavy Rain Risk... * Another surge of monsoon moisture will yield increased thunderstorm chances through Wednesday, with potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and strong outflow winds. * Today and Tuesday, there is a 25 to 50 percent chance of any one point seeing a storm. Wednesday will see chances lower as drier air moves in with about a 10 to 20 percent chance for most areas. * Another round of heavy rains from these storms is possible with simulations indicating the potential for 1-2 inches per hour from any storms that develop. This would result in renewed flash flooding threats, especially on recent burn scars such as the Tamarack, Caldor, and Dixie. * People living in flood prone areas or near these recent burn scars should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should heavy rains occur or a flash flood warning be issued.