Update, August 3, 2023:
On June 28, Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check request on 56-year-old Sir Charles Lester in Yerington. Friends and family reported that they had not had contact with Sir Charles in almost a week, which was very unlike him.
Upon arrival, Deputies met with Sir Charles' roommate, 57-year-old Timothy Brewer.
Brewer informed law enforcement that he last saw Sir Charles on June 20 when they had a verbal argument.
Brewer claimed that Sir Charles had left the residence with an unknown friend.
On June 30, law enforcement entered Sir Charles in NCIC as a missing person. and had been conducting an investigation into his disappearance.
On Thursday, Detectives conducted a search of his residence.
During the search of the property, Detectives found what appeared to be a recently dug gravesite.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office Detectives and Forensic Technicians from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office exhumed the gravesite and found a deceased man who was tentatively identified as sir Charles.
Timothy Brewer was arrested for his murder.
Anyone with information regarding the Homicide is urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org.
Reference Lyon County Case Number 23LY02827.
You can also submit an anonymous tip though Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Original Story, July 13, 2023:
The Lyon County sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information on a missing person investigation.
Yerington resident Sir Charles Robert Lester, who also goes by Charles, was last seen in Yerington on June 20.
The missing man may be with or in contact with Las Vegas Resident Emory Garry.
If anyone has information on Lester's whereabouts, you can call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620.
You can also submit an anonymous tip though Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)