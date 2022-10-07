A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night.
On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a single rider with significant injuries, who was later transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor; however, the driver identified as Oscar Duckworth was found to be at fault and arrested on several charges.
The motorcycle rider is in serious but stable condition.
Sparks Police