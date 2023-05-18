The Nevada Senate joined the Nevada Assembly in passing AJR 6, which would add the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact to the Nevada State Constitution.
The legislature will have to vote on Assembly Joint Resolution 6 again during the 2025 legislative session before it is placed on the ballot in 2026 for Nevada voters to give their final approval.
The legislation would make it so Nevada's Electoral College votes go to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.
"We applaud the Nevada legislature for their passage of AJR6," said National Popular Vote Chairman, Dr. John Koza. “Nevada has a history of defending the fundamental principle of one person, one vote and, with the passage of AJR6, Nevada continues that leadership by joining states across the nation in applying this principle to the highest office in our nation."
The National Popular Vote bill has been passed in 15 states and the District of Columbia. These jurisdictions possess 195 electoral votes, only 75 short of the 270 electoral votes required for the plan to take effect.
When the plan takes effect, compacting states award all their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all fifty states and the District of Columbia. This guarantees the presidency to the national popular vote winner.