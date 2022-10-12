On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch an updated 511 travel information system for highways.
The service will still allow people to call 511 toll-free or go online to nvroads.com for road conditions, traffic cameras, weather updates, road closures and construction information.
Some new updates will include:
* Upgraded route planner allows users to type in a starting and end location to see conditions and incidents on the drive ahead
* New user-friendly mobile app, available under name of Nevada 511, includes drive mode which, for safety, limits use of app to audio alerts while driving
* Dedicated trucker specific information, such as parking
* Improved “My 511” route planner allows users to create free, customized routes and e-mail or push notification alerts for their most frequently-traveled routes, as well as set preferred map and traffic camera views. To sign up, users simply log onto nvroads.com, select the “Sign Up” link and register to receive customized reports for state roads of their choice. Users currently receiving alerts through the existing 511 system will need to sign up for alerts through the new system.
(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)