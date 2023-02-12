Nevada Assemblywoman Brittney Miller announced plans to introduce legislation that she says will provide oversight and accountability of public education funds by creating the Office of the Inspector General of Education.
The bill would establish a full-time auditing program to prevent and detect waste, fraud, and abuse. A performance review process will ensure accountability of those who receive public money related to education.
At least once a quarter, the Office of the Inspector General of Education would be required to submit a report to the Governor and the Director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau.
“During my time in the Assembly, countless parents, stakeholders, and Nevadans across the state have asked for more oversight and accountability of their public dollars going to education,” said Assemblywoman Brittney Miller. “It is our duty as legislators and public servants to build trust with our constituents and ensure that all tax dollars are spent responsibly. My legislation creating the Office of the Inspector General of Education will ensure we prevent fraud and waste of our public education dollars."