Coronavirus Latest Details

Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 635,438 total cases 

  • 1,588 new cases  
  • 9,236 total deaths 
  • 27.1% test positivity rate 

Washoe County: 91,488 total cases

  • 1,106 total deaths
  • 33.90% test positivity rate 

Carson City: 13,455 total cases 

  • 192 total deaths
  • 38.47% test positivity rate

Douglas County: 7,019 total cases

  • 82 total deaths
  • 47.89% test positivity rate 

Lyon County: 9,473 total cases

  • 156 total deaths
  • 47.03% test positivity rate

Storey County: 285 total cases

  • 9 total deaths
  • 65.0% test positivity rate

Humboldt County: 3,099 total cases

  • 48 total deaths
  • 23.61% test positivity rate

Elko County: 10,402 total cases

  • 128 total deaths
  • 34.78% test positivity rate

Lander County: 1,004 total cases

  • 16 total deaths
  • 59.09% test positivity rate

Churchill County: 6,084 total cases

  • 97 total deaths
  • 39.25% test positivity rate

Clark County: 482,067 total cases

  • 7,114 total deaths  
  • 19.22% test positivity rate

Mineral County: 906 total cases

  • 15 total deaths
  • 27.69% test positivity rate

Nye County: 6,078 total cases

  • 217 total deaths
  • 43.51% test positivity rate

Lincoln County: 698 total cases

  • 5 total deaths
  • 5.56% test positivity rate

Pershing County: 1,382 total cases

  • 29 total deaths
  • 27.51% test positivity rate

Esmeralda County: 80 total cases

  • 3 total deaths 
  • 16.67% test positivity rate

Eureka County: 215 total cases

  • 1 death reported
  • 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)

White Pine County: 1,703 total cases

  • 18 total deaths
  • 60.19% test positivity rate 