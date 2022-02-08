Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while the 7-day test positivity rate is from the CDC. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 635,438 total cases
- 1,588 new cases
- 9,236 total deaths
- 27.1% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 91,488 total cases
- 1,106 total deaths
- 33.90% test positivity rate
COVID-19 update for Washoe County.— COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) February 7, 2022
🔹Cases are decreasing - 154 reported today, fewest since Jan. 1 (151)
🔹COVID-19-related deaths increasing - more than 1,100 total reported, 76 in 2022 alone
Learn more via our Washoe County #COVID19 dashboard: https://t.co/nTgAww77BL pic.twitter.com/TXERZLT5CU
Carson City: 13,455 total cases
- 192 total deaths
- 38.47% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 7,019 total cases
- 82 total deaths
- 47.89% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,473 total cases
- 156 total deaths
- 47.03% test positivity rate
Storey County: 285 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 65.0% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 3,099 total cases
- 48 total deaths
- 23.61% test positivity rate
Elko County: 10,402 total cases
- 128 total deaths
- 34.78% test positivity rate
Lander County: 1,004 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 59.09% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 6,084 total cases
- 97 total deaths
- 39.25% test positivity rate
Clark County: 482,067 total cases
- 7,114 total deaths
- 19.22% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 906 total cases
- 15 total deaths
- 27.69% test positivity rate
Nye County: 6,078 total cases
- 217 total deaths
- 43.51% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 698 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 5.56% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,382 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 27.51% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 80 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- 16.67% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 215 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 0.0% test positivity rate (Nevada Health Response data; CDC info not available)
White Pine County: 1,703 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 60.19% test positivity rate